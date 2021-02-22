Developing: Racine alderman arrested after police chase early Saturday morning; plans to plead "not guilty"

CALEDONIA — Edwin Santiago Jr., a Racine alderman since April, was arrested early Saturday morning following what was reported to be a police chase in Caledonia.
Details are still emerging as to what occurred and what preceded the chase. Criminal charges have not been filed. Santiago's attorney, Patrick Cafferty, says that his client plans to plead not guilty should charges be filed.
"Edwin Santiago is presumed innocent of all charges. He intends to enter a plea of not guilty at the appropriate time," Cafferty said in a text message. "We urge the public to withhold judgment until all the facts are available."
Santiago was arrested Saturday by the Caledonia Police Department and posted $5,000 to get out of jail that day, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson confirmed.
Santiago has not replied to multiple requests for comment.
According to the Caledonia Police Department, the arrest occurred at about 1:27 a.m. Saturday. The police report has not been released as charges are still considered pending. Correspondingly, no court appearance has been scheduled.
After advancing out of a primary, Santiago was elected in last spring's election by a vote of 305 to 221 over Dennis Montey to represent the City of Racine's 4th District.
When running for office, Santiago told The Journal Times: "I had never imagined myself as a politician. However, when facing situations such as the Machinery Row controversy, being ranked as the second worst city in the country for African Americans, and having lived in District 4 for over seven years witnessing the hardships of my friends and neighbors, I made the choice to step up and be a leader for my community. People are fed up with politicians that are lazy, corrupt, immoral and connected to political dynasties. We need average citizens with more diverse perspectives to represent our diverse city."
Santiago's district is located just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.
This story will be updated.
FRANKSVILLE — Jay Luther, a bartender at Joey’s West, considers himself a goofball.
“I’m always one to go outside of the box a little bit and have a little fun with everything. I’ve never shied from that,” he said.
So, dressing up in fun costumes every day during his shift at the bar during the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t out of character.
Some of these costumes have included Napoleon Dynamite, Syndrome from the “Incredibles,” Joe Exotic from “Tiger King,” a clown, a nurse, Superman, a graduate and more.
For Joey LeGath, the owner of the bar at 9825 Kraut Road in Franksville, it was initially a surprise.
“He likes to have fun but he’s serious when he’s working and he’s serious about his job,” LeGath said.
But LeGath was still on board with the costume idea. Luther has been a bartender for Joey’s West since its opening four years ago and he’s bartended in Racine for almost 20 years.
The bar is closed but the business is offering carryout and curbside pick-up for food during the pandemic. Luther has been helping with that.
LeGath wasn’t sure at first how customers would react to the costumes, because he acknowledges the coronavirus pandemic is a serious matter. But the feedback he’s received from customers has all been positive and his other employees are getting a kick out of Luther’s costumes.
“There’s a lot of people that are having a lot of difficulties, but we can show them a little bit of entertainment during this horrible time,” he said. “We’ve still got to remember to have some fun during this too, we can’t just be doom and gloom.”
Luther’s hours at Joey’s West were cut in half because the bar closed, so he has a lot of time to brainstorm ideas. He’s got more still coming and doesn’t plan on repeating any previous costumes.
Business is not sustainable the way it is running right now, LeGath said, but he appreciates all the support the community is showing by purchasing Joey’s West food. And he appreciates Luther’s fun side.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” LeGath said. “I appreciate him taking the time to do that every day.”
How the idea started
Around St. Patrick’s Day, Luther’s friend Joe Chapin asked him if he was going to grow a beard in support of local bars. The idea is to shave the beard once the coronavirus shutdown is finally over.
Luther said he would join in, and the two decided to both grow out their hair and beards.
This is atypical for Luther, as he usually sports a bald head. “I have the horseshoe thing going on, so when the sides grow out it’s pretty uncomfortable for me,” he said.
The Mount Pleasant resident figured why not go all out and wear a costume as well. So ever since, Luther has dressed up for every one of his shifts for the past two months.
The idea is to show love to certain people who are struggling, such as high school seniors who don’t get to participate in traditions and health care professionals dealing with COVID-19 patients, as well as put smiles on people’s faces. But they aren’t the only ones smiling — Luther is having fun with it too.
“I just kept the ball rolling. It kind of took off — more and more people started liking it, so I’m just going to keep going,” he said.
Luther wore some old high school gear from his alma mater, Case High School. He found his old football jersey, graduation cap and gown, homecoming sash and letter jacket in his dad’s storage.
He doesn’t just have a bunch of costumes ready to go hanging in his closet. Some are costumes he’s worn for Halloweens passed, but a lot of the costumes he’s worn are made up of pieces of regular clothing he’s had for years.
“The imagination is part of the fun. How many crazy, funny, weird things can I come up with, just with household materials?” Luther said.
Luther’s been getting some costume materials from his sister recently and his girlfriend has been helping with face paint.
He has no plans of stopping playing dress-up, no matter how long the pandemic goes.
Luther misses the familiarity of bartending — talking to people, talking about sports and not having to answer the phone all the time. But he enjoys the one-on-one contact he has with regulars during the pandemic, because pre-COVID-19 he saw them in a larger group.
“You gotta have fun. You’ve gotta laugh at yourself to start the party, get people going,” Luther said.
"There's a lot of people that are having a lot of difficulties, but we can show them a little bit of entertainment during this horrible time. We've still got to remember to have some fun during this too, we can't just be doom and gloom." Joey LeGath,
proprietor of Joey’s West
MOUNT PLEASANT — Debra Baker wakes up at midnight every day and sews for 12-15 hours. She’s been doing this since March 25.
The Mount Pleasant resident is retired. She owns five sewing machines, but has made more than 700 facial masks for several different types of people, with no help.
Baker and another family she’s close to — she calls them her “sister family” — were going to go on a vacation, but the flight got canceled due to the coronavirus. Baker was wondering what to do to occupy her time with when her friend suggested making masks.
“I thought about all the people in need,” she said.
Baker, not wanting to charge anybody for the masks, decided to use her vacation fund to buy fabric and supplies to assemble masks and headbands. She obtained them from a variety of places, such as craft stores and online.
After that, she started getting donations of fabric and supplies from family and friends.
“Oh my God, the outpouring was immense,” Baker said. “I was in tears for them giving and giving and giving.”
The masks were given to staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Ridgewood Care Center, all members of the Police Department (Baker is a sister to Racine Police Chief Art Howell), jailers at the County Jail, medical salespeople and people who drive trucks.
Her latest focus has been making them for senior citizens.
She also shipped masks to nurses in Madison, Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis, Mississippi and a doctor in Chicago.
Baker’s two close friends, Rose Grauwels and Mary Bryant, have helped deliver masks to some of the local places. For pickups, Baker hangs the masks in a plastic bag on her front door and people come by to get them with no contact.
“Whoever needs it, they call, I try to do my best to get it to them,” she said. “If I don’t have no stock, I try to get it to them the next day.”
The process
It takes Baker about 10 minutes to make one mask. She learned how to make them from YouTube, the Cricut website and other websites. Cricut is a brand of computer-controlled cutting machines.
Baker uses a printable paper pattern that she modified, adding some length to the mask.
But that’s not all she makes. Although she hasn’t made as many as she made masks, she’s also been sewing headbands with buttons and she’s made 70 so far.
Wearers can line up the buttons next to their ears, and the mask straps attach to the buttons, making the mask more comfortable to wear and puts less pressure on the ear.
When asked how it feels knowing she’s helping first responders by giving them protective equipment, she said there are no words.
“They’re putting their life out there every day, trying to save our lives,” Baker said.
Besides her brother working in the police force, she has family and friends who are nurses and doctors that deal with the public and risk their lives.
“I get choked up every time I think about it,” she said, fighting through tears. “I’m going to do what I can do to help.”
Racine alderman attempts 200 mile journey within city limits to support Black Lives Matter movement
RACINE — Amid numerous recent protests and rallies, a member of the Racine City Council is attempting to show his support for Black Lives Matter in a different way — trekking a 200 mile course throughout every neighborhood in Racine.
District 14 Alderman Jason Meekma is striving to address racial and social injustice issues through policy and advocacy.
He also is executive director of Focus on Community, a substance abuse prevention agency located at 510 College Ave. Gina Wisialowski, Focus On Community office manager, said one of the organization’s main objectives is to unite the community, so Meekma doing this run fit well with the mission.
He has marched, rallied and written articles, but he still wanted to do something else. He is a runner who has done marathons and triathlons. So, typically he takes on 13-26 miles.
Last Thursday, Meekma made the decision to tackle the 200 miles.
“I’m doing the run because I really believe that I should be doing more to promote the cause of the Black Lives Matter movement and the community of color in general. So many people are suffering in different ways,” he said.
He’s walked through his district and connected with people before, but he wanted the scope to stretch a little farther.
“It seemed to try and tour the community was a really meaningful thing,” he said. “I wanted to be able to give them the opportunity to feel like they’ve been seen. I wanted to be available to them, and I think just being able to provide that and leaving no one out, no place excluded, and giving that chance to every neighborhood was important to me in this.”
He didn’t want his run to be about him at all. He wanted people to mostly be aware of his cause. He said people deserve a voice and there are so many wonderful people of color in the community that he wished people knew about.
Some people have shown their support for Meekma.
John Kidd, program manager at FOC, is one of them. He spent one of the first legs of the run biking alongside Meekma. Kidd is also an advocate for change and wanted to support the cause.
The beginning of a long journey
Meekma started his quest at 7 a.m. on Saturday at Monument Square. He had run about 80 miles by the end of Sunday. As of Tuesday, he had finished about 110 miles.
He has been averaging about 20-30 miles and between 8 and 11 hours each day. His original plan was to get the 200 miles done in two to three days.
But if that sounds like a hefty goal, it was. After the first day, Meekma said his body was “pretty wrecked.” The run evolved into more of a march.
“None of it has gone the way I thought it was going to go,” he said. “I was more ambitious than I needed to be. It’s been a battle of body versus mind.”
But he’s still getting a lot out of his trip. He said it’s been pretty cool to be in every Racine neighborhood because people have been so kind and genuine.
One of the most moving things, he said, has been that the people he sees out doing stuff are similar. They’re out mowing their lawns, hanging around in the yard or gathering with friends.
“It doesn’t matter what color their skin is or what their belief is, people are just living their lives,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all pretty much the same. I wish the world could learn to treat everybody that way.”
Meekma hopes to complete the 200 miles by Saturday.
A person ‘to hitch a wagon to’
Wisialowski has known Meekma for eight years through FOC. He previously served as a program manager and now he’s the executive director.
“He’s got great leadership skills. He really knows how to rally the troops,” Wisialowski said. “When he gets behind something, he really wants to see it come to fruition.”
She said it’s clear he doesn’t want to just talk the talk, but also walk the walk and wants to be at the forefront of issues.
“I think as an executive director, as an alderman, as a father, husband and friend, he’s such a supportive, strong person to want to hitch a wagon to,” she said. “If you want something done, you go to Jason.”
The fact that he was taking on this run did not come as a surprise to Wisialowski.
“Jason is doing a really good thing. He’s creating awareness in our community that change needs to happen,” she said
The rest of Meekma’s schedule is as follows, for those interested in joining or watching:
- Wednesday: start time 7 a.m., walk 30 miles starting at Indiana Street and Maryland Avenue and ending at Lydian Drive and Hamilton Avenue. Total time: 10 hours
- Thursday: start time 8:30 a.m., walk 20 miles starting at Lydian Drive and Hamilton Avenue and ending at Washington Avenue and Taylor Avenue. Total time: 6.5 hours
- Friday: start time 8 a.m., walk 15 miles starting at Washington Avenue and Taylor Avenue and ending at 13th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Total time: 4.5 hours
- Saturday: start time 8 a.m., walk 25 miles starting at 13th Street and Wisconsin Avenue and ending at Monument Square. Total time: 8.5 hours
Case grad explains why he protests and is continuing the fight
RACINE — Kejuan Goldsmith is adjusting back to college life at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He is a sophomore majoring in environmental policy and planning and theater studies, and minoring in democracy and justice studies.
But school isn’t the only thing he’s been focusing on lately. The Racine native and Case High School graduate has also been very active in the recent Black Lives Matter protests, even organizing some himself.
He said he wants to spend his life helping people and making the world a better place.
“Oh my gosh, Racine is my home,” he said. “I want to spend most of my life making that city better.”
But it’s not just Racine. He feels very tied to Kenosha as well, especially considering recent events. Besides his sister living there, his friends also live there.
“If you live in Racine, you live in Kenosha,” he said. “If it can happen to one city, it can happen to the other. It’s our sister city. We’re connected.”
Starting volunteering
Goldsmith started actively volunteering when he was 13. He slowly became interested in politics from there, and has grown into a full-time organizer.
His anger started after a man shot 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February 2018. The event caused him to want to be an activist.
“I became extremely pissed, very angry, very scared. I was a senior in high school really worried about if a shooter would’ve came inside my high school, did that to my school and my people, or to me. And so I started speaking up.”
He attended a legislative listening session in March 2018 at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center with State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, as one of two students there. After that, he said, he started being recognized for his activism and his voice began to span a larger audience.
He started organizing protests and rallies to make sure everyone had a voice, he said. And then George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.
“That really, really, kicked off a lot of stuff for me, because that’s when I started protesting every day,” Goldsmith said.
He was still on campus at UW-Green Bay, so he along with his friends organized the city’s biggest protest in recent history, with an estimated 2,500 people attending at its peak. He continued to protest in Appleton, Sheboygan, Milwaukee and then came home to Racine to protest.
‘Everybody was downtown’
Goldsmith got a call an hour after Jacob Blake was shot by police on Aug. 23, informing him what happened. He went out to the Kenosha County Courthouse almost immediately after.
“Everybody was downtown. It was like a war zone every night for the first couple days,” Goldsmith said.
Then the protests began. He was tear-gassed at protests the night of and the day after Blake’s shooting. He didn’t protest Aug. 25 because he was recovering from the tear gas, the day Kyle Rittenhouse shot two people.
Goldsmith then led a peaceful protest on Aug. 26 — the first peaceful protest for Black Lives Matter and Justice for Jacob Blake since the shooting.
He has continued to participate in or lead protests, large or small. He mainly gets the word out via Facebook.
It’s to draw awareness to the Black Lives Matter cause and get the officer who shot Jacob Blake arrested, Goldsmith said.
“If I’m not out there, either keeping the peace or providing energy, then who’s going to provide it? Who’s going to be there and do it? I have my own way, my own style, and I really enjoy being out there and making a difference.”
He said that as a Black man, he knows what it’s like to have something or have nothing. He doesn’t want his kids to grow up having to worry about the same things he has to worry about such as police brutality or racial injustice.
The messages he spreads at rallies and protests are always about peace.
“You can’t win things through violence,” he said. “You should always defend yourself but violence is never, ever, ever the option.”
Big future dreams
Over the summer, Goldsmith was a field organizer at Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, based in St. Paul. Goldsmith was able to work from home in Racine and help out with the election and campaigning.
After he graduates from college, he plans on returning home or maybe going to law school. But one thing he knows he wants to do within the next year or two is start a nonprofit in Racine. The nonprofit is tentatively called The Change Makers and will be focused on activism for youths.
He already is active at UW-Green Bay, acting as a promoter on the leadership board for the Black Student Union on campus and is involved in theater.
He has big ideas for where he wants his activism to go. He wants to stop police brutality and change the system so that Black people don’t have to avoid the police.
“I don’t want to live like this, and I don’t think anyone else should in the future too.”
Mahogany Gallery moves from Kenosha to Uptown Racine
RACINE — Mahogany Gallery has moved to its owner Scott Terry’s hometown of Racine — and the new space is offering a lot more than its previous location.
The art exhibition area, cultural center and creative space has moved from 1345 52nd St., Kenosha, to 1422 Washington Ave. in Racine’s Uptown. The grand reopening was Saturday.
The Kenosha location only had original artwork for sale, but the Racine location allows for an expansion of products. Everything in the room is for sale, including art hanging on the walls, framed artwork, handmade soap, spices, body products, apparel, mugs and books.
“The gallery is designed to offer something for every budget,” Terry said. “It creates an entry point into becoming a collector. We want everyone to become a collector and give them the opportunity to do that.” And being a collector doesn’t necessarily mean collecting only expensive things, he said.
Terry wanted to move the business to Racine because it’s his hometown. And he’s optimistic for his business, even during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
He said he had surveyed the city, searching for a location in a neighborhood that was unique, and that’s when he stumbled upon Uptown. Uptown was a good fit for the business and is where Terry wants to be.
“I wanted to be in an up-and-coming area,” Terry said. “I believe that Uptown has a lot of potential, has a lot of opportunity. It just needs the right people and needs the right context, the right mix of businesses and people. Uptown is in the process of creating its own identity.”
Terry’s excited about fostering relationships with other business owners in the area, bringing positivity to the neighborhood and bringing life to Uptown.
Moving during a pandemic
Mahogany Gallery, according to its website, is dedicated to educating, exhibiting and exploring the diaspora of Black American artists, literature and history.
“We’ve heard a lot of negativity when it comes to Black people,” Terry said. “This is a space where we can celebrate and embrace all of our contributions throughout the whole world. We aren’t just victims of police brutality; we are inventors, we are artists, we are creators, we are musicians, we are authors. We have beautiful stories to tell.”
Mahogany Gallery originally set up in Kenosha because Terry found a spot that was convenient. Last year around this time, Terry’s hair stylist let him know of an open space in the same building her salon was in, and so Terry soon started his business there.
“It was really eclectic and some of it was antique, so it had a lot of character,” Terry said, regarding the building. “But there were some challenges in that location.”
One was that 52nd Street, one of the city’s main east-west thoroughfares, was a “racetrack,” causing not a lot of foot traffic for the business, Terry said. In addition, he admitted he wasn’t very familiar with Kenosha.
The business began the move to Racine in the beginning of March, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit, somewhat slowing down Terry’s efforts.
But that proved to be a blessing in disguise, because it allowed him to focus on ways to improve his business before reopening, such as improving the website, he said.
The move was eventually finished and everything is now ready to go at the Uptown location. The grand reopening Saturday took place almost on the one-year anniversary of the business.
Hours during the week are by appointment only. On weekends, the business is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, these hours are temporary and Terry plans to extend them within the next month, after he can hire additional employees — as many as the business can support.
The new space
Terry wants to give opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and products, so he’s selling some of their products in-store.
“I’m really proud of the fact that we have very high-quality artists that span different points in their career,” he said. “We have established career artists. We also have new ones as well, who are looking to build their resume of exhibitions.”
And how did Terry find all these Black artists, entrepreneurs and business owners? He’s not new to the arts scene. “I’ve been in this circle for a long time,” he said. “Over the years I’ve come to meet a lot of people and my network has allowed me to connect with so many different resources.”
Terry is an artist himself and will be selling a small amount of his work in the gallery. The gallery mainly features fabric artwork from Rosy Petri, an artist from Racine but now living in Milwaukee. But other artists in the gallery come from all over the country.
Terry has plans to expand the physical space in the future. Additionally, he wants to expand programming, including having a music series, private events, a book club, a chess club and kids’ events. A lot of the programming will be online, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and those interested should go to the website mahoganygallery.com for updates.
COVID-19 has impacted a lot of people negatively, Terry said, whether it meant losing jobs or losing loved ones. “We want our young people to feel good about themselves. Art always has a way of helping to do that.”
The programming is open to anybody, not just Black Americans. “Anybody can appreciate Black culture and Black art. You don’t have to be Black to do that. It’s just a vehicle to learn more.”
“Anybody can appreciate Black culture and Black art. You don’t have to be Black to do that. It’s just a vehicle to learn more.” Scott Terry, proprietor of Mahogany Gallery, 1422 Washington Ave.