5 displaced by stove fire in North Side La Crosse home

Five people were displaced Wednesday by a fire that started on a stove in a Rose Street home, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The fire department responded at 12:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Rose Street after receiving a report of a stove on fire in a two-story single-family home. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The five residents will be staying with family due to moderate smoke damage.

There were a total of 17 fire personnel on the scene.

