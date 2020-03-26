5 displaced by stove fire in North Side La Crosse home

Five people were displaced Wednesday by a fire that started on a stove in a Rose Street home, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
The fire department responded at 12:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Rose Street after receiving a report of a stove on fire in a two-story single-family home. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building and the fire was quickly extinguished.
The five residents will be staying with family due to moderate smoke damage.
There were a total of 17 fire personnel on the scene.
1915: Logan High School
1916: The Cameron House
1935: Listman Mill
1948 La Crosse Auto Supply fire
1950: Heileman Brewery
1951: Swanson building
1954: R.E. Osborne 5 and 10-cent Store
1972: Menard's Cashway Lumber
1979: Downtown La Crosse arson
1980: North Side apartment building
1982: Caledonia Street
1982: La Crosse Garment Co.
1994: Johnnie's Restaurant fire
2002: Ridgeview Inn
2009: Copeland Avenue apartments
2011: El Charro Mexican Restaurant
2011: Jay Street building
