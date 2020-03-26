You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
5 displaced by stove fire in North Side La Crosse home
0 comments

5 displaced by stove fire in North Side La Crosse home

{{featured_button_text}}

Five people were displaced Wednesday by a fire that started on a stove in a Rose Street home, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The fire department responded at 12:05 p.m. to the 1000 block of Rose Street after receiving a report of a stove on fire in a two-story single-family home. Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building and the fire was quickly extinguished.

The five residents will be staying with family due to moderate smoke damage.

There were a total of 17 fire personnel on the scene.

+17 From Tribune files: Fires damage La Crosse area buildings
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News