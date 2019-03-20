Try 3 months for $3

A division chief with the La Crosse Fire Department was charged Wednesday with possession of child pornography.

Francis Devine, 52, the department’s division chief for training, was granted a $5,000 signature bond, the amount requested by prosecutors, by La Crosse Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

“We are aware of the charges against him and we take these allegations very seriously” said Fire Chief Ken Gilliam. “We will allow the justice system to work through this matter before any further internal investigation can be completed.”

Devine has been placed on administrative leave according to Jeff Murphy, assistant chief of operations of the La Crosse Fire Department.

