Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Carrie Smith from Mark Smith, both of La Crosse
Chou Xiong from Pao Vang, both of La Crosse
Jeffrey Reeves, Wisconsin Rapids, from Jolene Reeves, Holmen
Heather Schurhammer and James Schurhammer, both of Onalaska
Erica Snyder and Timothy Snyder, both of La Crosse
Aaron Witte from Tara Witte, both of La Crosse
Gregory Coleman, La Crosse, from Kimberly Morment, Sun Prairie
Benjamin Kirchner, Plymouth, Minn., and Lauren Kirchner, La Crosse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.