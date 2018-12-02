Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
- Mark Weibel from Barbara Weibel, both of West Salem
- Greg Benzing, Rockland, and Shelley Benzing, Sparta
- Heidi Ellefson from Jon Ellefson, Bangor
- Tina Behrens, Hokah, and Aaron Behrens, La Crosse
- Diane Welker, La Crosse, from Richard Welker, Dayton, Ohio
- Janeen White from John White, both of La Crosse
- Lora Tyson from Brian Tyson, both of La Crosse
- Rebecca Clark, Onalaska, from Douglas Clark, La Crosse
