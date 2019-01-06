Try 1 month for 99¢

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Samantha Cooper from Andrew Cooper, both of Rockland

Patrick Yoemans II from Candace Yoemans, both of La Crosse

Lisa Armstrong, Onalaska, from Robert Armstrong, La Crosse

Sarah Van Eijl, Holmen, from Timothy Van Eijl, Trempealeau

Jeffrey Wiedman, Onalaska, from Bobbi Wiedman, La Crosse

Pamela Amundson, Onalaska, from Brian Bridgeforth, Holmen

Jennifer Bloomfield from Gregory Sprehn, both of West Salem

Cindy Schroeder and Eric Shoenfeld, both of West Salem

Jesse McKinney, La Crosse, and Michael McKinney, West Salem

