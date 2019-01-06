Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Samantha Cooper from Andrew Cooper, both of Rockland
Patrick Yoemans II from Candace Yoemans, both of La Crosse
Lisa Armstrong, Onalaska, from Robert Armstrong, La Crosse
Sarah Van Eijl, Holmen, from Timothy Van Eijl, Trempealeau
Jeffrey Wiedman, Onalaska, from Bobbi Wiedman, La Crosse
Pamela Amundson, Onalaska, from Brian Bridgeforth, Holmen
Jennifer Bloomfield from Gregory Sprehn, both of West Salem
Cindy Schroeder and Eric Shoenfeld, both of West Salem
Jesse McKinney, La Crosse, and Michael McKinney, West Salem