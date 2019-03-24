Try 3 months for $3

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

  • Cindy Richmond, Onalaska, and Laura Richmond, La Crosse
  • Andrea Curti and Ryan Curti, both of Holmen
  • Lonny Meyer, West Salem, and Susan Meyer, Bangor
0
0
0
0
0

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.