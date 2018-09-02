Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Divorces granted in La Crosse County:

Tammy Nichols and Brian Nichols, both of Onalaska

Lorie Graff, Holmen, from Aaron Graff, Brandon, S.D.

Gabriel Reamer, Bangor, from Jenna Reamer, Sparta

Molly Johnson from Nicholas Johnson, both of La Crosse

Dyan Kuderer from Randy Kuderer, both of Holmen

Elaine Brudos from Brent Brudos, both of La Crosse

Gerald Dwyer from Marlene Dwyer, both of Bangor

David Howell, La Crosse, from Julie Howell, Hillsboro

Joshua Gamer, Lansing, Iowa, and Kristin Gamer, La Crosse

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.