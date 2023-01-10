DNA reportedly identifies suspect from 2007 La Crosse sexual assault case

Preserved DNA evidence has allowed police to solve a 15-year-old sexual assault case in La Crosse, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 5 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Mitchell Lisowski, 38, Blair, was charged with a single felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

According to the complaint, a woman told La Crosse police in 2007 that she meet Lisowski on a Safe Ride bus. She said Lisowski told her he was from Eau Claire, had gotten separated from friends and needed help relocating them.

The woman said she allowed Lisowski into her apartment. After the two started kissing, she said Lisowski made unwanted sexual advances before forcing her into sexual intercourse despite her repeated objections.

The woman went to a local hospital and submitted to a SANE exam. Police collected evidence from the scene, including a condom, and developed a DNA profile of a male but found no matches in state and local data bases.

The complaint says a 2019 Dane County incident led to the DNA match. Lisowski was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct but reached a deferred prosecution agreement in 2021. He was dismissed from the program a year later for failing to maintain contact, and the case was reopened.

Lisowski pleaded guilty to two of the charges in April 2022 and was required to give a DNA sample as part of the plea. The La Crosse Police Department was notified in May 2022 that Lisowski’s DNA matched the profile taken from the condom.

Lisowski agreed to meet with police Oct. 26, 2022. The complaint says he waived his Miranda Rights. He told police he traveled often from Eau Claire to La Crosse in 2007 to meet with friends and likely had sexual intercourse with several different women during that span. He said carrying a condom was something he would have done at the time.

The complaint says Lisowski was unable to recall a specific incident about meeting a woman on a bus and heading to her apartment. He told police he was a good person and wouldn’t sexually assault anyone. When police informed him of the DNA match, the complaint says Lisowski began shaking and said, “I’m going to prison.”

Police notified the alleged victim about the DNA match. She told police she didn’t want to pursue charges.

Lisowski is free on a signature bond. His next court date is a Jan. 18 preliminary hearing.

