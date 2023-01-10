 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

DNA reportedly identifies suspect from 2007 La Crosse sexual assault case

  • 0

Preserved DNA evidence has allowed police to solve a 15-year-old sexual assault case in La Crosse, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 5 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Mitchell Lisowski, 38, Blair, was charged with a single felony count of third-degree sexual assault.

According to the complaint, a woman told La Crosse police in 2007 that she meet Lisowski on a Safe Ride bus. She said Lisowski told her he was from Eau Claire, had gotten separated from friends and needed help relocating them.

The woman said she allowed Lisowski into her apartment. After the two started kissing, she said Lisowski made unwanted sexual advances before forcing her into sexual intercourse despite her repeated objections.

The woman went to a local hospital and submitted to a SANE exam. Police collected evidence from the scene, including a condom, and developed a DNA profile of a male but found no matches in state and local data bases.

People are also reading…

The complaint says a 2019 Dane County incident led to the DNA match. Lisowski was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct but reached a deferred prosecution agreement in 2021. He was dismissed from the program a year later for failing to maintain contact, and the case was reopened.

Lisowski pleaded guilty to two of the charges in April 2022 and was required to give a DNA sample as part of the plea. The La Crosse Police Department was notified in May 2022 that Lisowski’s DNA matched the profile taken from the condom.

Lisowski agreed to meet with police Oct. 26, 2022. The complaint says he waived his Miranda Rights. He told police he traveled often from Eau Claire to La Crosse in 2007 to meet with friends and likely had sexual intercourse with several different women during that span. He said carrying a condom was something he would have done at the time.

The complaint says Lisowski was unable to recall a specific incident about meeting a woman on a bus and heading to her apartment. He told police he was a good person and wouldn’t sexually assault anyone. When police informed him of the DNA match, the complaint says Lisowski began shaking and said, “I’m going to prison.”

Police notified the alleged victim about the DNA match. She told police she didn’t want to pursue charges.

Lisowski is free on a signature bond. His next court date is a Jan. 18 preliminary hearing.

Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year's Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins - the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA - often referred to as the code of life - have scientists been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. "The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth," said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

Onalaska man charged with 5th OWI

A 37-year-old Onalaska man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly failing to negotiate a roundabout Thursday while driving drunk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida woman tries to take boa constrictor in carry on, gets caught by TSA x-ray machine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News