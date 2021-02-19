Documentary features Bangor native who led coverage of Illinois murder case

As editor of the Decatur Herald-Review, George Althoff had covered many crime stories but never one like the Karyn Slover murder.

"This one was different," he said. "She was one of our own."

Slover was an employee of the Herald-Review, and Althoff faced the challenge of directing coverage of a murder victim known and adored by everyone in the newsroom. His recollections about the case are part of Oxygen’s One Deadly Mistake, which airs Saturday at 6 p.m.

"In all my years in the newspapers business, this ranks as the most difficult story I've ever covered," said Althoff, a Bangor native and former La Crosse Tribune editor and Winona Daily News publisher.

He retired as publisher of Capital Newspapers publications in Baraboo, Portage and Beaver Dam in 2011 and lives in Baraboo.

Slover was an advertising sales representative for the Herald-Review at the time of her death. Althoff said most Herald-Review employees knew each other thanks to an open office that encouraged people to mingle between departments. He said Slover had signed with a modeling agency shortly before her disappearance and was excited about the opportunity and how it could lead to a better life for herself and her son.