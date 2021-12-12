Documentary probes Barbara Kendhammer death in La Crosse County

Television producer Kyle Peltz is always looking for unique criminal justice stories, and he found what he was looking for in the death of Barbara Kendhammer.

“This one really fit the bill,” Peltz said. “No one knows today what really happened.”

Peltz produces Headline News Network’s “Lies, Crimes and Video,” and the channel will air its documentary on the case Sunday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. and midnight.

The episode profiles the prosecution of Todd Kendhammer, a 51-year-old West Salem man who was convicted in the Sept. 16, 2016, death of his wife, Barbara. La Crosse County prosecutors allege that Kendhammer killed his wife of 25 years and staged a car accident to cover up the crime. He was convicted in December 2017 after a 9-day jury trial. He serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Peltz said the case is a perplexing one.

“There’s no evidence of marital struggles or infidelity or financial issues,” Peltz said. “Prosecutors are certain Todd killed his wife, but why or how is still a mystery.”

Peltz said it was the first time the show profiled a case in which a suspect was accused of “making a murder look like a car accident.” Kendhammer claimed he was driving with his wife on Hwy. M in the town of Hamilton when a 10-pound galvanized steel pipe rolled from an oncoming flatbed truck and struck his wife as she rode in the passenger seat.

Physics experts testified that a pipe that heavy couldn’t have flown horizontally into the car, and a witness testified to seeing the couple’s car that morning in a ditch with the windshield still intact. Authorities believe Kendhammer took the pipe from the trunk and drove it through the windshield after the vehicle entered the ditch. Authorities never located the truck described by Kendhammer.

An autopsy concluded that Barbara Kendhammer’s injuries “were consistent with a beating” and couldn’t have been caused by the pipe.

Peltz said he was struck by the fact that Kendhammer, who worked with glass all his life, gave an account of a fatal crash involving a windshield.

“It seemed like the perfect freak accident, but when you dig a little further, there’s so much more than that,” Peltz said.

Kendhammer maintains his innocence and still retains support from family members and friends. His lawyers are seeking a new trial, and a three-day hearing before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke was held in August. A decision on a new trial is still pending. The documentary was filmed prior to the hearing.

Peltz produces 24-30 episodes of “Lies, Crimes and Video” per year. He said HLN was able to interview a wide range of people, including La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, Kendhammer’s defense attorneys and state crime lab personnel. He said production in La Crosse took five days.

He said the program doesn’t approach its cases with a point of view and generally leaves conclusions to the audience.

“We let the guests talk, we let the evidence talk and we let the viewers decide,” Peltz said.

