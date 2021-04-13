Domestic dispute at La Crosse cemetery leads to 4th OWI

A 51-year-old La Crosse woman was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fourth-offense drunk driving. Sarah K. Beffa also faces a felony charge of operating with a prohibited blood-alcohol content.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an April 11 domestic dispute at a cemetery on Losey Boulevard. When police arrived, Beffa was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle that wasn't running. As an officer approached the vehicle on foot, Beffa started the ignition and pulled away at approximately 5 mph.

The complaint says Beffa ignored the officer's first hand gesture to stop but complied with a second gesture. The officer reported that Beffa's speech was slow and thick and that her eyes were red and glassy. The officer also noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Beffa's breath. She reportedly told the officer she had consumed one beer before coming to the cemetery. The complaint says there was an empty rum container and empty beer bottle in the backseat.

Beffa consented to a field sobriety test and reportedly exhibited multiple clues of intoxication. She refused a preliminary breath test, and police obtained a warrant for a blood draw.

Beffa was released from jail on a $1,000 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

