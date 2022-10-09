Downtown La Crosse group to raise money Oct. 19 for new surveillance cameras

Forty-five surveillance cameras exist in downtown La Crosse, but there are some blind spots.

La Crosse’s Downtown Main Street Inc. wants to fill in the gaps.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the group will be raising funds for the cameras during a “Fill the Camera Bag” event in front of La Crosse city hall. Volunteers will be on the streets from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. asking for funds necessary to install five new cameras and upgrade six existing ones.

Carolyn Knoblouch, a member of the Downtown Main Street Design Committee, said the group is seeking to raise $50,000 for the cameras and related infrastructure. The money will be donated to the La Crosse Police Department, which will purchase the cameras and direct their use.

Knoblouch said the police department has mapped out where it believes the cameras would be most effective. She said the new cameras would be concentrated near the riverfront, where several students have fallen into the river and drowned in recent years.

Knoblouch referenced the recent case of drowning victim Hamud Faal, a UW-La Crosse student who was missing for several weeks before he was found dead in the Mississippi River. She said well-placed cameras could have resolved the case sooner.

“We went through all these searches where the police were saying that they didn’t have camera footage and that they didn’t know where to search,” Knoblouch said. “It was hard for the family and friends to not have any closure or any idea what happened for a month while they were holding out hope that he would be found.”

She said cameras also assist with law enforcement.

“I’m sure it will aid in criminal complaints,” she said.

Knoblouch said the cameras aren’t used to invade people’s privacy.

“We’re not trying to be sneaky or keep tabs on anyone,” she said. “Police aren’t just sitting there and randomly watching people, but if you were to go missing or there is a question about something that happened, they would be able to pull that footage.”

Donations are tax deductible. To make a donation before or after the Oct. 19 event, visit https://lacrossecityvisionfoundation.org/project/safe-cam-project.