Driver accused of drunken driving after three-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF CHIMNEY ROCK — The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday three-vehicle crash after one of the driver's was accused of drunken driving.

A Chrysler minivan was traveling north on Hwy. 93 near Paulson Road in Trempealeau County about 4 p.m. Sunday when it crossed the center line and struck a black Toyota Highlander going south, according to authorities. Flying debris from the crash then hit a Honda Accord, also traveling south.

Police arrived to find the van with heavy front-end damage, the Highlander with heavy driver's side damage and the Accord with minor damage.

The driver of the minivan was taken to an Eau Claire hospital by ambulance with a head injury that was not believed to be life-threatening. The driver and passenger in the Highlander were injured and treated at the scene, and the driver and passenger of the Accord were not injured, according to authorities.

The crash is still under investigation; however, the driver of the Chrysler mini-van was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence causing injury.

