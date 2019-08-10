{{featured_button_text}}

An intoxicated driver was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Vernon County, leaving both drivers with injuries, authorities said.

Andrew Sorenson, 54, of Viroqua, pulled out from a stop sign near the intersection of County Roads O and K in the town of Harmony at 8 p.m., colliding with a vehicle driven by Zeyda Flores-Castro, 19, of Chaseburg. Flores-Castro was unable to stop in time to avoid Sorenson's vehicle, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed.

Vernon County sheriff's deputies, Genoa firefighters, Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance responded.

Sorenson was treated for injuries at Vernon Memorial Hospital. Flores-Castro was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register
Vernon County car crash

Vernon County car crash

Sorenson was taken into custody on charges of operating under the influence fourth offense, causing injury; operating after revocation; failing to install ignition interlock; and bail jumping. Charges will be sought through the District Attorney' office.

Sorenson currently has an open case from June 4th, with charges of operating while revoked and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violating a court order, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court files. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.