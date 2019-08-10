An intoxicated driver was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening in Vernon County, leaving both drivers with injuries, authorities said.
Andrew Sorenson, 54, of Viroqua, pulled out from a stop sign near the intersection of County Roads O and K in the town of Harmony at 8 p.m., colliding with a vehicle driven by Zeyda Flores-Castro, 19, of Chaseburg. Flores-Castro was unable to stop in time to avoid Sorenson's vehicle, according to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed.
Vernon County sheriff's deputies, Genoa firefighters, Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance responded.
Sorenson was treated for injuries at Vernon Memorial Hospital. Flores-Castro was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse.
Sorenson was taken into custody on charges of operating under the influence fourth offense, causing injury; operating after revocation; failing to install ignition interlock; and bail jumping. Charges will be sought through the District Attorney' office.
Sorenson currently has an open case from June 4th, with charges of operating while revoked and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install/violating a court order, according to Wisconsin Circuit Court files.
