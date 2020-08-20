Driver died Wednesday in fiery La Crosse County crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 54-year-old driver was killed Wednesday in a fiery wreck on Hwy. 53 just north of Hwy. T, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

About 2:45 p.m., the La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center received word of a four-vehicle crash in northern La Crosse County.

Witnesses say traffic had slowed due to a farm tractor pulling a hay rake and one northbound vehicle did not sufficiently slow down and struck a SUV, causing a chain reaction rear-end collision.

That vehicle then crossed the center line and was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling southbound. Both vehicles then became engulfed in flames.

The driver of the vehicle was ruled dead on the scene and the driver of the tractor-trailer received minor injuries and was taken to Gundersen Health System via ambulance.

One other driver received minor injuries. The highway was closed for five hours due to the investigation.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released pending notification of the families.

