Driver in Jackson County crash arrested for 6th OWI

A 34-year-old Black River Falls man was arrested for sixth-offense drunk driving after a three-vehicle crash Oct. 20 in Jackson County.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Matthew Stensven crossed the centerline on Hwy. F in the town of Adams shortly before 8 p.m. and struck two other vehicles. Stensven was transporting a child in the vehicle and reportedly smelled of intoxicants.
Stensven also referred to the District Attorney for recklessly endangering safety.
