Driver in Jackson County crash arrested for 6th OWI
Driver in Jackson County crash arrested for 6th OWI

Matthew Stensven

A 34-year-old Black River Falls man was arrested for sixth-offense drunk driving after a three-vehicle crash Oct. 20 in Jackson County.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Matthew Stensven crossed the centerline on Hwy. F in the town of Adams shortly before 8 p.m. and struck two other vehicles. Stensven was transporting a child in the vehicle and reportedly smelled of intoxicants.

Stensven also referred to the District Attorney for recklessly endangering safety.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

