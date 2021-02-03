 Skip to main content
Driver leads police through high-speed chase in Black River Falls
A 31-year-old Black River Falls man was arrested Tuesday after a high-speed chase that damaged two police vehicles.

Andrew E. Mills was referred to the Jackson County District Attorney for fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, fourth-offense drunk driving and operating after revocation.

According the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, police were called around 8 p.m. to the town of Brockway, where a person reported Mills had chased a vehicle to a Leicht Road residence.

Police located Mills' vehicle as it pulled away from the residence. Mills reportedly ignored police attempts to pull him over and led a chase through downtown Black River Falls, where he ran through multiple red lights and stop signs.

Mills reportedly struck an unmarked squad car that was set up to restrict him from traveling into the downtown area and rammed a marked squad car later in the chase. Mills' vehicle was eventually disabled by a tire deflation device.

Police report that Mills attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended with help from a K9 unit.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

