Driver seriously injured in Monroe County crash
A driver was seriously injured Sunday in a Monroe County crash, the aftermath of which is seen here.

A driver was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after another driver ran a stop sign, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the intersection of Hwys. 33 and D in the town of Jefferson at about 3:45 p.m. to find a gray 2016 Kia Sedona and a black 2018 Dodge Journey, both with heavy front end damage, in the northwest ditch.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the Kia failed to yield at the stop sign traveling north on Hwy. D and was struck by the westbound Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to a medical facility by Gundersen Air Emergency medical helicopter for serious injuries, and the passenger was taken by Sparta Area Ambulance. The two occupants of the Kia sustained minor injuries, and the driver was cited, according to the news release.

The names of the occupants are being withheld and the incident remains under investigation.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

