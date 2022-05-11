 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver uninjured after hitting light pole outside Onalaska City Hall

Onalaska Police and Onalaska Fire and Rescue responded Wednesday morning to a single vehicle accident at Onalaska City Hall.

A vehicle had accelerated over the curb and hit a light pole, flipping the vehicle onto its side. There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident, but due to the impact and resting point of the vehicle rescue teams needed to use a glass master to remove the front window and extract the driver.

No further information, including the name of the driver, is being released at this time. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

