Drug house complaints in La Crosse lead to arrests

A 38-year-old La Crosse man faces a maximum of 91 years in prison after La Crosse police responded to complaints about a drug house on the city's south side.

Andrew S. Austin was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana (second offense) and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing an illegally obtained prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held the La Crosse County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond imposed by Court Commissioner Patricia Heim.

Also charged was 39-year-old Megan Brumfield of Genoa. She faces felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond and a no-contact provision with Austin.

According to the criminal complaint, police received numerous calls about short traffic stays at 1430 Hyde Avenue. Police then became aware that Austin and another convicted drug dealer were staying at the residence.

Police positioned themselves in the area Nov. 30 and observed a black SUV pull to the rear of the residence. The vehicle left a short time later eastbound through the alley. Police followed the vehicle and noted a defective brake lamp and an illegal window tint. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of East Avenue and Winnebago Street.

The driver was identified as Brumfield. Austin was identified as a rear passenger and 40-year-old Joshua Wittenberg of La Crosse was identified as a front passenger. The complaint says both passengers were trying to conceal their identities by looking down and covering their faces. Wittenberg was arrested on a probation warrant and remained in the La Crosse County Jail as of Friday.

Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and found a box directly under where Austin was seated. The box allegedly contained 1.9 grams of fentanyl, 16.4 grams of methamphetamine, 25.4 grams of cocaine, 3.2 grams of marijuana, 13 hallucinogenic acid tablets and 2½ clonazepam pills.

Police then entered the Hyde Avenue residence. The complaint says police searched Austin's room and seized 0.6 grams of fentanyl, several digital scales with methamphetamine residue, gem baggies and a trace amount of methamphetamine found on a computer desk.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford argued for a high cash bond. He said extended supervision hasn't deterred Austin from drug activity and that the prospect of a long prison term makes him a flight risk.

Austin's next court date is a Dec. 15 preliminary hearing.