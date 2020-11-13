Drug overdose leads to multiple charges against La Crosse man

A 36-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with multiple drug offenses after police responded to a Nov. 11 report of an overdose.
Andrew Hanson faces felony charges of possession of LSD with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV narcotic with intent to deliver, possession of a prescription drug with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a 17th St. South residence, where police encountered Hanson in a highly disoriented state. Police convinced Hanson he needed medical treatment, and he was transported to Gundersen hospital.
Police entered Hanson's bedroom and saw a plastic baggie with a grayish rock, a needle with blood and a rubber tie-off. Police determined the drug was heroin or fentanyl.
A extended search of the residence reportedly found 996 Alprazolam pills, 2.7 grams of heroin, 3.2 grams of cocaine, 9.2 grams of marijuana, 29 Suboxone strips, a grinder with THC shake and a glass jar with THC oil.
Police also allegedly found two bottles containing anabolic steroids. One had 25 Winstrol pills; the other had 300 milligrams of liquid Sustanaon.
Hanson was released on a $2,000 signature bond by Judge Gloria Doyle.
