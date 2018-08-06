Three men were arrested on drug and weapons violations in connection with a police stop at about 3 p.m. Sunday in La Crosse.
La Crosse police arrested Preston Allen, 53 of La Crosse; Diaunte J. Shields, 38, of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; and Diaunte Devon Shields, 23, of Chicago after investigating an initial report of suspicious activity in the 1900 block of Victory Street and following three men in a car, according to a police report.
Officers followed the vehicle, which Diaunte J. Shields was driving, to the nearby Adriatic Motel at 3438 Mormon Coulee Road, where police stopped it to investigate the report.
A narcotics-detection dog detected the presence of drugs upon checking the vehicle while the three were detained. Inside the car were backpacks containing drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine, pill bottles for personal use, a Glock pistol, a false ID and cash totaling $8,000, among other things, according to the police report.
Also in the vehicle were several cellphones that police confiscated, except for one of Preston’s, the report said.
The Shieldses had traveled to La Crosse to look at a van, intending to use the $8,000 to buy it, according to the police report. The seller was asking for $10,500, a figure that the Sheildses balked at.
Police determined which man owned which backpack to determine potential charge on which to base the arrests, the report said.
Allen was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.
Diaunte J. Shields was arrested for a probation violation, possession of heroin, meth and narcotic-making materials and a false ID, among others, police said. Diaunte Devon Shields was accused of lesser violations and not jailed.
Diaunte J. Shields has a $5,000 signature bond and is to make his initial court appearance on the allegations on Wednesday. Allen was ill Monday and did not appear in court.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
