A high-speed chase of a suspected drunk driver ended in the backyard of a Black River Falls residence May 5.
Jon T. Peterson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court for second-offense drunk driving, recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, obstructing an officer and operating after revocation.
According to the criminal complaint, police stopped Peterson for traveling 39 mph in a 25 mph zone shortly before 1 a.m. Peterson appeared very groggy, smelled of intoxicants, slurred his speech and had what appeared to be mayonnaise smeared across his face.
Peterson refused an order to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test and suddenly shifted into drive. With one Jackson County Sheriff's deputy partially in the doorway and another reaching in the open driver's window, Peterson drove away and reached a speed of 60 mph on Harrison Street, which is posted at 25 mph.
Police pursued Peterson, who turned into a driveway and continued into the backyards of two residences before crashing into a fire ring at 711 Harrison St. Peterson exited the vehicle and ignored police commands to stop. Police deployed a canine to pursue Peterson, who was tackled by the dog and bitten in the arm. A deputy caught up to Peterson, drew a handgun and ordered him to stop fighting the dog.
Peterson was taken to Black River Falls Memorial Hospital, where 16 stitches were required to close the bite wound.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.