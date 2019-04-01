Try 3 months for $3

A drunken man was impaled by a stick in his buttocks after police say he jumped off an overpass on Sunday.

Charges are pending against Trevyn J. Sanders, 21, for two counts of bail jumping, and he also has an outstanding city of La Crosse municipal warrant, according to the police report.

Police said dispatch received a report about 3:21 p.m. that a man "jumped off the bridge on the north side of the overhead and was bleeding from his butt after landing on a stick" at 2700 State Road.

An ambulance took Sanders to Gundersen Medical Center, according to the report.

Sanders' girlfriend said Sanders drank half a liter of vodka and, according to police, his preliminary blood-alcohol content was 0.162 percent.

Sanders also had a no-contact bond condition with his girlfriend, who insisted on going to the hospital with him, according to police.

Rick Czeczok

Sometimes by owning everything, you get nothing.

