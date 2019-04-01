Gregory J. Sovinski

Joel R. Davis Joel R. Davis, 38, of Onalaska, was charged March 29 with possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. Police stopped the vehicle Davis was driving and discovered a gun, about $1, 400 in cash and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Michael W. Quinones Michael W. Quinones, 26, of La Crosse, was charged March 27 with second-degree sexual assault. Police arrested Quinones after he made sexual advancements, inappropriately touching a woman and lying on her while she was sleeping, according to the complaint.

Danielle S. Kraus Danielle S. Kraus, 27, of La Crosse, was charged March 27 with felony retail theft and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Kraus after a store employee reported that Kraus took several items, including several video games, and attempted to leave without paying, according to the complaint.

Shelby L. Roubideaux Shelby L. Roubideaux, 25, of La Crosse, was charged March 21 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police arrested Roubideaux after a police dog confirmed the presence of drugs in her vehicle, according to the complaint.

John P. Reilly John P. Reilly, 40, of Madison, was charged March 19 with felony retail theft and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Reilly for multiple theft complaints that have occurred over the course of two years at several Kwik Trip locations, according to the complaint.

Corey D. Taylor Corey D. Taylor, 32, of La Crosse, was charged Monday as a fugitive. Taylor had an arrest warrant from Franklin County, Mo., according to the complaint.

Jacob J. Adams Jacob J. Adams, 21, of La Crosse, was charged March 12 with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Police arrested Adams after Adams spit on an officer who was dispatched to Gundersen Health System because Adams was flailing his arms, spitting blood and swearing at staff who were trying to treat him for a possible concussion and alcohol poisoning, according to the complaint.

James A. Conner III James A. Conner III, 43, of 2914 South 23rd St., was charged March 8 with possession of methamphetamine (second and subsequent offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense) and felony bail jumping. Conner was arrested after a March 1 traffic stop and K-9 sniff near the intersection of La Crosse Street and West Avenue.

Max Stockert Max O. Stockert, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Stockert violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he became upset and started breaking his property and did not comply with officer’s orders to get on the ground, according to the complaint.

