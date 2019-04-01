Gregory J. Sovinski
Gregory J. Sovinski, 27, of La Crosse, was charged March 29 as a fugitive. Police arrested Sovinski for a warrant issued by the County of Winona, Minn., according to the complaint.
Joseph T. Schmitt
Joseph T. Schmitt, 29, no permanent address, was charged March 29 with burglary, misdemeanor theft, two counts of uttering a forgery, misdemeanor retail theft and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Schmitt after stealing $260.83 from a McDonald’s, according to the complaint.
Cassandra A. Wuensch
Cassandra A. Wuensch, 28, of Onalaska, was charged March 29 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Wuensch for a Department of Corrections warrant, and discovered heroin and 0.9 grams of methamphetamine during the arrest, according to the complaint.
Aron J. Nottestad
Aron J. Nottestad, 23, of Hixton, was charged March 29 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police stopped the vehicle Nottestad was driving because Nottestad’s license was revoked and a police dog confirmed the presence of drugs, according to the complaint.
Neal R. Jensen
Neal R. Jensen, 54, of Arcadia, was charged March 29 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police stopped the vehicle Jensen was driving because of a revoked driving license and discovered 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Joel R. Davis
Joel R. Davis, 38, of Onalaska, was charged March 29 with possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. Police stopped the vehicle Davis was driving and discovered a gun, about $1, 400 in cash and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
David C. Johnson
David C. Johnson, 38, of La Crosse, was charged March 28 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Johnson after the victim reported Johnson “had committed multiple domestic crimes against her,” according to the complaint.
Jamie L. Truax
Jamie L. Truax, 34, Ettrick, was charged March 27 with felony bail jumping, possession of illegally obtained prescription and misdemeanor theft. Police arrested Truax after a YWCA Ruth House staff member reported that Truax had stolen another resident’s medication, according to the complaint.
Michael W. Quinones
Michael W. Quinones, 26, of La Crosse, was charged March 27 with second-degree sexual assault. Police arrested Quinones after he made sexual advancements, inappropriately touching a woman and lying on her while she was sleeping, according to the complaint.
Danielle S. Kraus
Danielle S. Kraus, 27, of La Crosse, was charged March 27 with felony retail theft and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Kraus after a store employee reported that Kraus took several items, including several video games, and attempted to leave without paying, according to the complaint.
Alyssa C. Tagye
Alyssa C. Tagye, 27, of La Crosse, was charged March 26 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Police located Tagye who had three La Crosse County warrants and discovered 13.5 grams of a white crystalized substance that authorities believed to be methamphetamine in her bag, according to the complaint.
John T. Harrelson
John T. Harrelson, 33, of La Crosse, was charged March 26 with two counts of substantial battery (domestic abuse), two counts of felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property (domestic abuse). Police arrested Harrelson after he admitted to physically assaulting his a woman until she blacked out, according to the complaint.
Darnell Hamilton
Darnell Hamilton, 58, of La Crosse, was charged March 26 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a repeat offender. Police arrested Hamilton for a house-arrest probation violation and discovered 0.3 grams of what authorities believed to be methamphetamine in Hamilton’s vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jenifer Tenner
Jenifer Tenner, 35, no permanent address, was charged March 25 with felony bail jumping and retail theft. Police arrested Tenner after discovering stolen items in her coat, according to the complaint.
Shanna L. Eichman
Shanna L. Eichman, 38, of Galesville, was charged March 25 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Eichman after a police dog detected drugs in the car she was in, according to the complaint.
Robert W. Neas
Robert W. Neas, 41, of La Crosse, was charged March 22 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police placed Neas in custody for an arrest warrant, according to the complaint.
Kara Venable
Kara Venable, 28, of La Crosse, was charged March 22 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a repeat offender. Authorities arrested Venable after she failed to pay for gas, for a La Crosse County warrant and after she confessed to having drugs, according to the complaint.
Darrell L. Gosa
Darrell L. Gosa, 53, of La Crosse, was charged March 22 with felony bail jumping and possession of illegally obtained prescriptions. Police arrested Gosa after breaking a no-contact bond condition, according to the complaint.
Dominique D. Gordon
Dominique D. Gordon, 30, of La Crosse, was charged March 22 with two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. Police arrested Gordon for two La Crosse County warrants, according to the complaint.
Matthew L. Campbell
Matthew L. Campbell, 34, of La Crosse, was charged March 21 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse) and misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Campbell had a warrant for his arrest and police took him into custody after a victim reported Campbell physically assaulted her, according to the complaint.
Willie G. Page Jr.
Willie G. Page Jr., 28, of La Crosse, was charged March 21 with possession of THC, operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood and misdemeanor bail jumping, a repeat offender. Police stopped Page’s vehicle because of a suspended registration and arrested him after discovering 7.6 grams of THC in his car, according to the complaint.
Jenifer M. Tenner
Jenifer M. Tenner, 35, no permanent address, was charged March 21 with three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of misdemeanor theft, obstructing an officer and entry into locked vehicle, a repeat offender. Tenner confess to stealing money to purchase heroin and a hotel room, according to the complaint.
Shelby L. Roubideaux
Shelby L. Roubideaux, 25, of La Crosse, was charged March 21 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, a repeat offender. Police arrested Roubideaux after a police dog confirmed the presence of drugs in her vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jacob N. Stanles and Kimberly D. Welander
Jacob N. Stanles, 25, no permanent address, was charged March 20 with felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct Kimberly D. Welander, 21, no permanent address, was charged Wednesday with possession of methamphetamine. Police arrested Stanles after he physically assaulted Welander, who police also arrested after finding 10.04 grams of methamphetamine in her possession.
Chad P. Nelson
Chad P. Nelson, 43, of La Crosse, was charged March 19 with possession of child pornography. Police arrested Nelson after receiving a tip from the Department of Justice that Nelson’s online account contained child pornography, according to the complaint.
Nicholas G. Neumann
Nicholas G. Neumann, 40, no permanent address, was charged March 19 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Police arrested Neumann after receiving several complaints about Neumann causing a disturbance, according to the complaint.
John P. Reilly
John P. Reilly, 40, of Madison, was charged March 19 with felony retail theft and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Reilly for multiple theft complaints that have occurred over the course of two years at several Kwik Trip locations, according to the complaint.
David J. Johnson II
David J. Johnson II, 29, of La Crosse, was charged March 19 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police stopped Johnson for not wearing his seat belt and arrested him when they found a bag of methamphetamine on his lap, according to the complaint.
Rebecca R. Davis
Rebecca R. Davis, 28, of La Crosse, was charged March 19 with possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Police took Davis into custody for an arrest warrant and discovered 0.9 grams of what appeared to be heroin while she was being booked, according to the complaint.
Jamaal A. Cox-Bey
Jamaal A. Cox-Bey, 39, of La Crosse, was charged March 19 with obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer. Police said they arrested Cox-Bey after receiving a complaint that there was screaming coming from a house in the 500 block of Hagar Street. Cox-Bey sprinted from police and pulled his arms away when authorities tried taking him into custody, according to the complaint.
William J. Kraus
William J. Kraus, 35, of La Crosse, was charged March 18 with felony retail theft. Police arrested Kraus after a store employee reported that Kraus had stolen several video games, according to the complaint.
Terren D. Reynolds
Terren D. Reynolds, 38, of La Crosse, was charged March 18 as a fugitive. Reynolds had three arrest warrants from Virginia, according to the complaint.
Corey D. Taylor
Corey D. Taylor, 32, of La Crosse, was charged Monday as a fugitive. Taylor had an arrest warrant from Franklin County, Mo., according to the complaint.
Verquez M. Williams
Verquez M. Williams, 31, of La Crosse, was charged March 15 with manufacture/deliver heroin, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. A criminal informant helped police arrest Williams, also known as Monk, for selling drugs, according to the complaint.
Johnnie L. Williams
Johnnie L. Williams, 58, of La Crosse, was charged March 15 with operating while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams failed a field sobriety test and submitted a preliminary breath test with a result of 0.10 at the La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Shoua Lee
Shoua Lee, 38, of La Crosse, was charged March 15 with felony bail jumping, operating motor vehicle while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Lee for driving his vehicle with a suspended registration because of unpaid parking tickets, according to the complaint.
Derek W. Moyer
Derek W. Moyer, 40, of Lebanon, Penn., was charged March 14 as a fugitive. Police arrested Moyer for a detention warrant from the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, according to the complaint.
John F. Cahill
John F. Cahill, 63, of La Crosse, was charged March 14 with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Cahill for an active warrant and discovered a pipe used to smoke marijuana in Cahill’s backpack, according to the complaint.
Rory L. Deer Jr.
Rory L. Deer Jr., 38, of Onalaska, was charged March 13 with attempting to flee or elude an officer, criminal damage to property and operating a vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Deer after he shattered the glass door of a Kwik Trip, according to the complaint.
Bernard E. Gray Jr.
Bernard E. Gray Jr., 42, of La Crosse was charged March 13 with operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and resisting an officer. Gray was arrested for failing a field sobriety test and having a preliminary breath test of 0.171 percent, according to the complaint.
Bryce D. Boncouri
Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged March 12 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. While police were arresting Boncouri for an arrest warrant, Boncouri began pulling away from police making it difficult to handcuff him. Authorities were able to restrain him and subsequently discovered 1.5 grams of what appeared to be heroin, according to the complaint.
Jacob J. Adams
Jacob J. Adams, 21, of La Crosse, was charged March 12 with throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker. Police arrested Adams after Adams spit on an officer who was dispatched to Gundersen Health System because Adams was flailing his arms, spitting blood and swearing at staff who were trying to treat him for a possible concussion and alcohol poisoning, according to the complaint.
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 45, of Onalaska , was charged March 12 with five counts of felony bail jumping, possession of illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Degenhardt’s ex-wife reported he was trying to break in, but Degenhardt said he wanted to see his children, according to the report. Authorities subsequently arrested Degenhardt and discovered methamphetamine residue and prescription pills in his backpack at the jail, according to the complaint.
Jacob R. Lewis
Jacob R. Lewis, 34, of Holmen, was charged March 11 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a repeater. Police discovered about 7 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Steven J. Christiansen
Steven J. Christiansen, 24, of La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, all repeated offenses. Police arrested Christiansen for two felony warrants and after receiving an anonymous tip that Christiansen sells drugs. Police also discovered about 140 grams of methamphetamine in Christiansen’s car, according to the complaint.
Dustin D. Birnbaum
Dustin D. Birnbaum, 48, of La Crosse, was charged March 11 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the police report, authorities arrested Birnbaum after Birnbaum caused damages estimated to exceed $2,500 to a Catholic cemetery’s truck and garage door. Police also discovered about 17 grams of THC, according to the complaint.
Tiffany Thomson
Tiffany Thomson, 23, of 624 Rose St., was charged March 8 with possession of methamphetamine. On March 7, before her arrest, Thomson was looking for a place to stay. An officer offered to drive her to the La Crosse Warming Center but first asked to check her pockets. He found a small bag containing a glass-like substance resembling methamphetamine.
James A. Conner III
James A. Conner III, 43, of 2914 South 23rd St., was charged March 8 with possession of methamphetamine (second and subsequent offense), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense) and felony bail jumping. Conner was arrested after a March 1 traffic stop and K-9 sniff near the intersection of La Crosse Street and West Avenue.
Taylor Ludwig and Taylor Riniker
Police arrested Taylor Ludwig, 27, and Taylor Riniker, 25, both of La Crosse, after authorities discovered drugs in the vehicle both women were in. Authorities stopped them because the car’s windows were excessively tinted and found 0.6 grams of what appeared to be heroin in the car after a K-9 unit detected drugs, according to the complaint. Riniker was charged March 7 with possession of narcotic drugs. Ludwig was charged March 7 with possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Ashley Beach
Ashley Beach, 25, of Boscobel, Wis., was charged March 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to the crime, and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Beach after discovering objects containing methamphetamine residue, according to the complaint.
Vance White
Vance White, 36, of Black River Falls, was charged March 7 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, five counts of felony bail jumping and carrying a concealed knife, all repeated offenses. Police arrested White for a warrant and discovered 11.6 grams of white-like substance that White claimed to be ice-melted salt. Officials also found 1.1 grams of a crystal-like powder during pre-booking in White's pocket, according to the complaint.
Rick Roquet
Rick Roquet, 35, no permanent address, was charged March 6 with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police discovered drugs in Roquet’s possession while they were arresting him for a La Crosse County warrant, according to the complaint.
Nichoel Farley
Nichoel Farley, 38, of Stoddard, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police stopped Farley because the back window of her vehicle was covered in snow. Authorities approached Farley’s car and saw a pill container with no prescription label, a butane lighter and tin foil. Police arrested Farley after searching her vehicle and discovering 13.1 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a methamphetamine pipe and other materials, according to the complaint.
Timothy D. Peterson
Timothy D. Peterson, 45, of La Crosse, was charged March 5 with concealing stolen property. A victim told police that power tools worth $10,000 were stolen from a construction site. Police received a call that someone had dumped a majority of the stolen tools near a snow bank at Goose Island. The victim said the person who left the tools was driving a white van, which was parked next to the officer’s car while the officer was interviewing the victim. Police identified Peterson and questioned him. Peterson said he bought the power tools from someone named Rick and told police he didn’t know the items were stolen. Peterson contacted his cousin, who worked with the victim, and confirmed the tools were stolen. Peterson suggested contacting police but his cousin said the victim only wanted the tools returned to him. Peterson was supposed to leave the tools at the construction site but left them at Goose Island for the owner when he didn’t find anyone at the site. Peterson’s cousin told police Peterson “believed (the tools) were stolen.” Police arrested Peterson based on probable cause, according to the complaint.
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Nicholas R. Hawkins, 19, of Dakota, Minn., was charged March 5 with felony bail jumping. Police arrested Hawkins on a warrant and four bond violations, according to the complaint.
Tyrone Eagon
Tyrone Eagon, 50, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with burglary of a building or dwelling, two counts felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft as party to a crime for a pair of December incidents. Eagon sold stolen metal rebar to a Holmen recycling plant Dec. 15, violating terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes, according to the complaint. Eagon used a hidden key Dec. 30 to enter an Onalaska building and stole several power tools and accessories, according to the complaint.
Derek Pedrin
Derek L. Pedrin, 28, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Pedrin choked a woman and slammed her head against the floor March 1, according to the complaint.
Joshua Ward Jr
Joshua L Ward Jr., 19, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon. Ward became upset and threw a closed pocket knife at a woman March 3, according to the complaint.
Max Stockert
Max O. Stockert, 35, La Crosse, was charged March 4 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct. Stockert violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he became upset and started breaking his property and did not comply with officer’s orders to get on the ground, according to the complaint.
Sarah M. Stoehr
Sarah M. Stoehr, 54, of La Crosse, was charged March 1 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Police arrested Stoehr after she failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test result of 0.214 percent, according to the complaint.
Benjamin J. Lechnir
Benjamin J. Lechnir, 51, of Lansing, Iowa, was charged March 1 as a fugitive. Police arrested Lechnir for a Clayton County, Iowa, warrant, according to the complaint.
