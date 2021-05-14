Duplex fire in La Crosse claims lives of three dogs, families displaced

A duplex fire Thursday evening killed three pets and left the residents displaced.

The La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 6:44 p.m. with the first crew arriving at 6:47 p.m. at 903 Tyler St., finding smoke coming from the two-story duplex. The fire was put out by 6:56 p.m.

None of the duplex residents were home at the time of the fire but three dogs were found in the dwelling. Fire crews attempted to resuscitate the dogs but were unsuccessful. Occupants of the attached duplex made it outside unharmed.

Two families were displaced by the fire, which caused moderate to heavy fire damage and heavy smoke damage. They are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

The fire is still under investigation by La Crosse Fire Investigators.

The La Crosse Fire Department had nine apparatus and 21 personnel on scene. Assistance was provided by the La Crosse Police Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Holmen Area Fire Department, Xcel Energy, the Coulee Region Humane Society and the Red Cross.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

