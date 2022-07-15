Eau Claire woman arrested for 120 mph on Interstate 94

Jackson County police arrested a 42-year-old Eau Claire woman Wednesday after she allegedly drove 120 mph on Interstate 94.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to assist with traffic control on the Interstate in the Town of Adams after a vehicle caught fire on the shoulder of the highway. As they approached the fire scene, a deputy noticed an erratic driver, later identified as Katie Carpenter, approaching from behind.

The deputy reported that Carpenter reached a high rate of speed, drove on the shoulder and passed marked squad cars with their lights and sirens on. Her vehicle reportedly came in close proximity to people assisting at the fire scene.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for 12 miles before it was stopped by a tire-deflation device.

The sheriff's office reports that Carpenter refused to comply with officers and was arrested on charges of fleeing an officer and resisting arrest.

Carpenter is being held in the Jackson County Jail. No court date had been set as of Friday morning.