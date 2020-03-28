Elderly Trempealeau County woman found hours after being reported missing

An elderly resident of town of Chimney Rock was found a few hours after being reported missing Friday.
At 12:23 p.m. March 27, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office received a report that a 77-year-old woman had walked away from her place of residency. She was located about two and half hours later about half a mile away. The woman was treated for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Independence First Responders, Osseo Fire and Blair Fire assisted with the investigation.
