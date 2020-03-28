You are the owner of this article.
Elderly Trempealeau County woman found hours after being reported missing
An elderly resident of town of Chimney Rock was found a few hours after being reported missing Friday.

At 12:23 p.m. March 27, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office received a report that a 77-year-old woman had walked away from her place of residency. She was located about two and half hours later about half a mile away. The woman was treated for minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department. 

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Independence First Responders, Osseo Fire and Blair Fire assisted with the investigation.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

