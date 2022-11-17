Elusive La Crosse suspect in custody

A 27-year-old La Crosse man who allegedly eluded police three times in eight days is in custody.

Larry A. Baldwin Jr. is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

An arrest warrant for Baldwin was issued Oct. 26 after he allegedly eluded police custody during separate incidents Oct. 15, Oct. 19 and Oct. 23. He has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with three felony counts of fleeing an officer, two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and one misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

The complaint says Baldwin drove recklessly and dangerously to elude police during all three incidents. In two of the cases, police estimate he reached speeds of 80 mph in La Crosse, and one of the incidents reportedly resulted in Baldwin wrecking and abandoning a vehicle in the middle of Cass Street.

Public defender Araysa Simpson asked that Baldwin be released on a signature bond. She said Baldwin turned himself in voluntarily after learning of the arrest warrant.

Judge Todd Bjerke rejected the request. He said Baldwin showed a "gross lack of respect for the community" while fleeing police.

Baldwin's next court date is a Nov. 22 calendar call.