You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breaking

Erik Sackett's defense attorney says Erin Somvilai's physician suspect in homicide

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend suggested her doctor is to blame, according to court documents.

A defense lawyer filed a motion earlier this week implicating another suspect in the death of Erin Somvilai on behalf of his client Erik Sackett, 38, who faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide in her death.

The motion states that Somvilai, who cared for her doctor’s son, had a “paid sexual relationship” with her doctor, who also prescribed her the same controlled substances detected in her autopsy report: amphetamine, a drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic disorders and anxiety.

Erin Bushek 2018

Erin Somvilai, also known as Erin Bushek
Erik Sackett mug

Erik Sackett

The doctor’s alleged motive, according to court records, is that “Somvilai had confided to multiple people about the source of her extra money and the acts she performed in order to earn it, and also stated her plan to extort (her doctor) for additional money in exchange for her silence.”

Her physician was a person of interest, police said, but investigations of him ceased when Somvilai’s body was found in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County.

During an interview on June 8, before Somvilai’s body was discovered June 17, the doctor told police he was worried Somvilai had drowned because she often spoke about going to Sackett’s cabin, according to public records.

No charges have been filed against the doctor and the motion is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. Sept. 4 at La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News