Erik Sackett's defense attorney says Erin Somvilai's physician suspect in homicide

A La Crosse man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend suggested her doctor is to blame, according to court documents.
A defense lawyer filed a motion earlier this week implicating another suspect in the death of Erin Somvilai on behalf of his client Erik Sackett, 38, who faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide in her death.
The motion states that Somvilai, who cared for her doctor’s son, had a “paid sexual relationship” with her doctor, who also prescribed her the same controlled substances detected in her autopsy report: amphetamine, a drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, and clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic disorders and anxiety.
The doctor’s alleged motive, according to court records, is that “Somvilai had confided to multiple people about the source of her extra money and the acts she performed in order to earn it, and also stated her plan to extort (her doctor) for additional money in exchange for her silence.”
Her physician was a person of interest, police said, but investigations of him ceased when Somvilai’s body was found in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County.
During an interview on June 8, before Somvilai’s body was discovered June 17, the doctor told police he was worried Somvilai had drowned because she often spoke about going to Sackett’s cabin, according to public records.
No charges have been filed against the doctor and the motion is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. Sept. 4 at La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.