Erik Sackett to go on trial for death of La Crosse woman in October. Here's a look at the case so far.

Just over one year ago, police discovered the body of Erin Somvilai, a 35-year-old La Crosse mother of two, in a Vernon County lake. Erik Sackett goes to trial this fall, facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide for her death.
Sackett, 38, is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1 million bail, pleaded not guilty Aug. 9, according to public records.
On June 4, 2018, Somvilai’s father reported her missing, according to the criminal complaint. Less than two weeks later, on June 17, police found her body weighted down with ropes, a chain and two concrete blocks in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County.
Sackett and Somvilai had been in a casual relationship since a 2017 Christmas party.
Sackett’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21 through Nov. 1 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with Judge Elliot Levine presiding, according to public records.
