A Sunday, April 2, erratic driving complaint has resulted in impaired driving charges being filed against a 43-year-old La Crosse woman.
Jacqueline M. Davis was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of fourth-offense impaired driving.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Highway M, where a northbound vehicle was swerving in the roadway and nearly struck other vehicles and mailboxes.
The vehicle eventually struck a guardrail before entering West Salem and turning on Elm Road, where police conducted a traffic stop. An officer identified the driver as Davis. The officer didn't detect the odor of intoxicants but observed that Davis appeared tired and her eyelids were drooping. The officer observed fresh scrape marks on the vehicle. Davis said she wasn't aware of what she struck.
The complaint says Davis told police she was tired from working a double shift. She told police she had taken a Lorazepam prescription earlier in the day, and police allegedly saw a bottle of Lorazepam in plain view. Police also reportedly recovered a prescription bottle of Oxycodone.
Davis reportedly failed a field sobriety test. She was arrested and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw.
Davis is free on a $1,000 signature bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for April 10.
