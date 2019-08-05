Dynamite and other explosive devices found at a rural Sparta home were destroyed by authorities.
The Monroe County Sheriff's office received a call about 1:45 p.m. Saturday after several sticks of dynamite, an activation switch, an initiator and a power source were discovered at a home on Falcon Road.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Members of the Dane County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit were called in to destroy the devices on site, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
An investigation revealed that the device was likely left at the home by a former resident who is now deceased. Authorities say no criminal charges related to the possession of the explosive device are likely at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.