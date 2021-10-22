Family 'heartbroken and devastated' after 3-year-old found dead

The family of a young Onalaska boy found dead Thursday in Milwaukee says it's "heartbroken and devastated beyond belief."

Three-year-old Major Harris was found dead in an alley after an extensive search by the Milwaukee Police Department. Major had been missing since an Amber Alert was first issued Oct. 16. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Friday that Major died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The family was already dealing with the death of the boy's 25-year-old mother, Mallery M. Muenzenberger of Onalaska. She was found dead at a Milwaukee residence Oct. 14. Milwaukee police detained six people believed to be connected to her death, and two unidentified men ages 29 and 21 remained in custody Friday.

Another person police believe was involved in Muenzenberger's homicide, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark of Milwaukee, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Milwaukee residence Oct. 18.

Police have yet to file charges against anyone in Muenzenberger's death. The family says her death was an act of domestic violence. Milwaukee police describe the investigation of both deaths as "fluid and ongoing."

The family of Muenzenberger was holding out hope that Major was still alive until Thursday's news.

"We had so much hope for the return of our beautiful Major; that was shattered yesterday," the family wrote in a Friday statement. "We have been left with so many unanswered questions."

The statement describes the last time members of the family saw Muenzenberger and her son together.

"Major’s grandparents (Mallery’s father and step-mother) are holding to their last few memories of the time spent together before this horrible tragedy began to unfold," the statement reads. "Major was with his grandparents helping harvest the garden, gather eggs from the chickens and go fishing. Mallery’s last words to her father were, 'I love you, Dad.'"

The statement says the family intends to have Muenzenberger and her son buried together.

"The outpouring from the community both in the La Crosse area and Milwaukee has been tremendous and appreciated," the statement says. "Please pray for all of our families and that justice is served for those involved in this heinous tragedy."

A previous statement from the family thanked the Milwaukee police for its efforts and differs from statements from Major's biological father, Carlton Harris. During a Friday news conference broadcast live on a Milwaukee television station, he said Milwaukee police failed to act in a timely manner and dismissed the investigation as a "ploy" and an "epic fail."

Harris said he supports the Muenzenberger family's burial plans.

"My plan is to bury him by his mother," Harris said. "Wherever (Muenzenberger's family) want(s) them to be buried, that's where we're going to do it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.