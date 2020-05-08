Family of La Crosse man killed in Menards parking lot starts Go Fund Me for memorial

The family of a La Crosse man killed outside the La Crosse Menards started an online fundraising campaign Thursday to raise money for a memorial in his honor at one of his favorite places to watch birds.
Russell W. Paulson, 79, died Monday after a May 1 altercation with Matthew L. Kinstler, 50, also of La Crosse, that police say started when Kinstler was upset by Paulson’s parking job.
Paulson’s family aims to raise $5,000 to place a bench for their father and grandfather, who had a passion for wildlife, especially bird-watching. Any additional funds will be donated to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy to aid its mission to preserve the wildlife habitats in the Driftless Region.
Paulson’s obituary, published on the Coulee Region Cremation Group website, describes him as a caring person, who went out of his way to help others.
“He was a great bird watcher. He cultivated an interest in birds in his grandson at an early age. Nothing made him happier than going birding with his son and grandson,” according to the obituary.
Paulson also had a passion for traveling and photographing covered bridges.
He was survived by his wife, Connie Paulson; his son, Lance Paulson; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dian Bauer, a friend of the couple who often traveled with them to the hometown she shared with Connie Paulson, described Paulson as “the perfect husband.”
“He was so full of life,” Bauer said. “I can’t say enough wonderful things about Russell.”
To donate to Paulson’s memorial, visit www.gofundme.com/f/russellpaulson.
Paulson was also fighting cancer at the time of his death.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, initial investigation showed that Kinstler became upset with Paulson because he thought Paulson had parked too closely to his vehicle in the Menards lot at 223 Lang Drive. The two got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation in which Paulson was injured.
Paulson died Monday morning at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse as a result of his injuries.
Kinstler was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in the La Crosse County Jail. Kinstler is scheduled to be back in La Crosse County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday to be formally charged.
