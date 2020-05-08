Family of La Crosse man killed in Menards parking lot starts Go Fund Me for memorial

Paulson also had a passion for traveling and photographing covered bridges.

He was survived by his wife, Connie Paulson; his son, Lance Paulson; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dian Bauer, a friend of the couple who often traveled with them to the hometown she shared with Connie Paulson, described Paulson as “the perfect husband.”

“He was so full of life,” Bauer said. “I can’t say enough wonderful things about Russell.”

To donate to Paulson’s memorial, visit www.gofundme.com/f/russellpaulson.

Paulson was also fighting cancer at the time of his death.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, initial investigation showed that Kinstler became upset with Paulson because he thought Paulson had parked too closely to his vehicle in the Menards lot at 223 Lang Drive. The two got into a verbal argument, which escalated into a physical altercation in which Paulson was injured.

Paulson died Monday morning at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse as a result of his injuries.