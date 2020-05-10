Family of La Crosse man who died after fight in parking lot starts Go Fund Me for memorial

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of a La Crosse man killed outside the La Crosse Menards started an online fundraising campaign Thursday to raise money for a memorial in his honor at one of his favorite places to watch birds.

Russell W. Paulson, 79, died Monday after a May 1 altercation with Matthew L. Kinstler, 50, also of La Crosse, that police say started when Kinstler was upset by Paulson’s parking job.

Paulson’s family aims to raise $5,000 to place a bench for their father and grandfather, who had a passion for wildlife, especially bird-watching. Any additional funds will be donated to the Mississippi Valley Conservancy to aid its mission to preserve the wildlife habitats in the Driftless Region.

Paulson’s obituary, published on the Coulee Region Cremation Group website, describes him as a caring person, who went out of his way to help others.

“He was a great bird watcher. He cultivated an interest in birds in his grandson at an early age. Nothing made him happier than going birding with his son and grandson,” according to the obituary.