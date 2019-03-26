Try 3 months for $3

A 72-year-old man from the town of Campbell has been apprehended in Wyoming by the FBI in connection with child pornography charges.

David E. Hansen, 1515 Caroline St., was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to police. The FBI worked with police from Campbell and Holmen.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force from the Holmen Police Department about a residence in the town of Campbell responsible for downloading child pornography in March 2017, authorities said.

The task force assisted Campbell police in a search warrant and arrested Hansen March 12 at a motel in Gillette, Wyo., police said.

An extradition felony warrant was issued in April 2018 after Hansen failed to appear in court, according to a press release.

Authorities requested assistance from the FBI in August 2018 when police learned that Hansen fled to Oregon to avoid persecution, law enforcement said.

Hansen left the Campbell County Jail in Wyoming Tuesday morning and is being extradited to La Crosse County.

