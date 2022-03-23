Federal court issues sentence for drive-by shooter in La Crosse

A 28-year-old Chicago man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for a weapons charge linked to a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.

Keith T. Jones pleaded guilty Dec. 15, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentence, imposed by federal district Judge James D. Peterson, also includes three years of supervised release.

Jones was arrested after La Crosse police responded to an Aug. 24, 2020, complaint of shots fired. Police determined that multiple gunshots were fired from a gray minivan, and several residents reported bullet-hole damage to their homes, including a bullet that entered an occupied bedroom.

The following day, police located the minivan, in which Jones was an occupant. Police searched the vehicle and reportedly recovered a loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun and a spent 9 mm shell casing in the driver's seat. The handgun was identified as the same weapon used in the shooting, and further investigation identified Jones as the shooter.

Co-defendant Antwan Taylor, who was also identified in the shooting, previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to five years in federal prison Dec. 2, 2021.

The charge against Jones was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jones also faces local felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering and possession of narcotic drugs. His next court date is a May 19 calendar call in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

