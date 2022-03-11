Federal grand jury indicts La Crosse man on child pornography charges

A La Crosse man faces charges of child exploitation after an indictment returned Thursday by a federal grand jury in Madison.

The indictment charges Harry L. Euler, 45, with two counts of producing child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography. The indictment alleges the crimes took place in May 2021.

The charges are announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

The indictment was unsealed following Euler’s arrest in La Crosse. Euler made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison Friday and remains in federal custody pending a trial date in July.

If convicted, Euler faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison on each production charge and a mandatory minimum of 5 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years on the other charges.

Each charge also carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum term of life on supervised release.

The charges against Euler are the result of an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and La Crosse Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.

