Feds sentence La Crosse man on gun charge

A 40-year-old La Crosse man is headed to federal prison for illegal firearm possession.

Lee Strawder was sentenced Thursday by federal district court Judge James Peterson to 46 months followed by 36 months of supervised release. Strawder pleaded guilty to the charge June 21.

The firearms charge stems from Aug. 11, 2021, when La Crosse Police Department officers reportedly purchased fentanyl and crack cocaine from Strawder in La Crosse using a confidential informant.

On Sept. 8, 2021, La Crosse police identified Strawder as a passenger in a vehicle driven by Curtis Ross and conducted a traffic stop. Strawder was arrested for violation of state bond. Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. Under the front passenger seat where Strawder was seated, officers reportedly found a loaded Canik 9mm handgun, a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun and a bag containing over an ounce of marijuana.

Prosecutors say Strawder’s DNA was found on the Canik handgun and that Ross’ DNA was found on the Beretta handgun. Both Strawder and Ross were prohibited from legally possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions.

Strawder was out on bond for four different state cases. Since his release on a signature bond Sept. 10, 2021, Strawder allegedly engaged in criminal conduct resulting in three more state cases. All seven cases remain open. His record includes prior convictions for illegal firearm possession and drug dealing.

Ross pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 81 months in federal prison by Peterson Sept. 9.

The charge against Strawder was the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.