Felon from Sparta charged with having a gun and threatening to shoot people

A Sparta man was charged Tuesday after threatening to shoot individuals while armed during a June 28 incident outside a bar.

Jeremy Schroppel, 39, of Sparta appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court on charges of possession of firearm by a felon and disorderly conduct-use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called at 10:51 p.m. June 28 to Bottoms Up on Copeland Avenue regarding reports of a male with a gun.

Officers were told Schroppel had been standing outside the bar, arguing with people in the neighboring apartment complex, and threatening to shoot people while brandishing a gun. Schroppel then fled in a truck with a female driver, according to the complaint.

A witness told officers Schroppel appeared to be giving another man $11 for drugs before the two walked to the railroad tracks. When they returned Schroppel told the man "If you run with my money, I will hunt you down," according to the complaint. Schroppel then talked to the driver of the truck, the witness said, and pulled out a gun. Another witness stated Schroppel said "Get the (expletive) out here right now" while holding the gun, according to the complaint.