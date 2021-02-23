Few details on body found in West Salem

West Salem police are releasing few details about a dead body found Feb. 19 but said the discovery represents no threat to the public.

Police chief Jeremy Randall said the body was found shortly before 7 p.m. and that an investigation has begun to determine the cause of death.

The name of the deceased individual hasn't been released.

"Unfortunately, we cannot discuss any further details of this incident because the investigation is still ongoing," Randall said Wednesday. "At no time was the public in any danger."

Randall said the Wisconsin Department of Justice crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the initial investigation.

