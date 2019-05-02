MADISON—The final member of a La Crosse meth ring was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison for facilitating the distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Tom Lewis, 29, of De Soto, pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to using a telephone to facilitate Roberta Draheim, the leader of the La Crosse meth ring, in distributing meth, according to the press release.
Draheim, 51, led a six-member conspiracy by arranging the delivery of 38 shipments of methamphetamine — some of them multi-pound — from California to La Crosse between October 2016 and February 2018.
All six individuals pleaded guilty and Lewis is the last to be sentenced, said a spokesperson from the Department of Justice.
Lewis agreed to purchase two ounces of meth from Draheim's new source in California after her previous source disappeared, authorities said.
While Lewis waited for the package of meth to arrive in the mail, he used a telephone to arrange the distribution of meth to Draheim, authorities said.
Lewis then joined Draheim five days after being released from state custody on a separate matter, according to the press release.
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley said Lewis continued "to engage in the sale of multiple substances, including methamphetamine, while on state supervision."
The Drug Enforcement Administration in Wisconsin and California, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, La Crosse Police Department, Prairie du Chien Police Department, and Dane County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation and brought the charge against Lewis.
