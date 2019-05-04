Try 3 months for $3

A multifamily dwelling was left with minor smoke and fire damage after flames broke out Friday morning.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to 704 Division St. at 7:31 a.m. Friday for reports of a possible fire.

Fire crews arrived in less than two minutes and found smoke and flames coming from a stairwell doorway leading to a second-floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished and all residents were safely evacuated, firefighters said, with one resident evaluated and released by Tri State Ambulance at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Damage was confined to a stairwell, door threshold and steps, firefighters said, and extensive ventilation of smoke from the basement and two apartments was required. Firefighters determined careless use of smoking materials caused the fire. The La Crosse Fire Department  received assistance from La Crosse police. 

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune.

