Fire causes minor damage to La Crosse residence Tuesday night, no injuries

A fire on Tuesday evening caused minor damage to the exterior of a residential structure at 903 Windsor Street in La Crosse, officials said.

Crews were called to the house at approximately 4:05 p.m. and arrived just a few minutes later to find a small fire on the second floor of the two-story building.

The fire was on the exterior and included a small deck and siding.

"Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevented further damage to the exterior, and no damage was noted inside the occupied building," a statement from the La Crosse Fire Department said.

There were no injuries reported and the fire is still investigation, officials said.

The La Crosse Police Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted the LFD.

