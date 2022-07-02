 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks
top story

Fire crews rescue hiker after 40 foot fall from Grandad Bluff

  • 0

Local firefighters performed a rescue mission at Grandad Bluff Friday night after a hiker fell a significant distance.

Bluff rescue

The La Crosse Fire Department rescued a fallen hiker on Grandad Bluff Friday night. 

At 8:42 p.m. July 1, the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to Grandad Bluff Road for a report of a hiker who had fallen -- the drop was determined to be around 40 feet -- and sustained injuries. 

Local fire crews were on the scene at 8:47 p.m. and located the hiker below the observation area of Grandad Bluff Park. Firefighters began providing medical care and extricated the hiker from a steep hillside and transported them to a parking area along Bliss Road. The hiker was taken to a local hospital by Tri-State Ambulance.

According to the release, fire crews, including 15 personnel and six apparatus (fire trucks), were on the scene for approximately two hours. The La Crosse Police Department also assisted.

The name, age, and medical condition of the hiker has not yet been released. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News