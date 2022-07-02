Fire crews rescue hiker after 40 foot fall from Grandad Bluff

Local firefighters performed a rescue mission at Grandad Bluff Friday night after a hiker fell a significant distance.

At 8:42 p.m. July 1, the La Crosse Fire Department was dispatched to Grandad Bluff Road for a report of a hiker who had fallen -- the drop was determined to be around 40 feet -- and sustained injuries.

Local fire crews were on the scene at 8:47 p.m. and located the hiker below the observation area of Grandad Bluff Park. Firefighters began providing medical care and extricated the hiker from a steep hillside and transported them to a parking area along Bliss Road. The hiker was taken to a local hospital by Tri-State Ambulance.

According to the release, fire crews, including 15 personnel and six apparatus (fire trucks), were on the scene for approximately two hours. The La Crosse Police Department also assisted.

The name, age, and medical condition of the hiker has not yet been released.

