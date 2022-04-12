Five arrested in Jackson County drug bust

Jackson County police announced Sunday that five people were arrested in a March 24 drug bust, but none has yet to be charged with a serious crime related to the arrests.

According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, police arrested Jackie Snow (age 42), Jonahtan Goetzke (34), Katherine Snow (59) and two people who have yet to be charged after executing a search warrant in the town of Komensky. As of Tuesday, none of the defendants have been charged with drug-related felonies.

According to court records, Goetzke and Jackie Snow were charged March 25 with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. Both are being held in the Jackson County Jail on $1,000 cash bonds.

Katherine Snow was charged April 8 with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson County District Attorney Emily Hynek said Tuesday that the investigation is “ongoing” and that “additional charges may be filed.”

An attempt Tuesday to reach Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera was unsuccessful. The Tribune has filed an open records request to obtain the police report on the arrests.

The press release says the search warrant “was the result of a lengthy investigation” and that drugs and drug paraphernalia were located at the scene. It says the five were “taken into custody under various bookings that included active bench warrants, drug-related offenses, probation/parole holds and felony bail jumping.”

The release also says the warrant led to a “drug endangered children” case based on evidence found at the scene.

