Five teens arrested in connection to burglary of Rockland store
Five teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with the burglary of a Rockland convenience store.

Jaden Fargen, 19, Ian Lastofka, 17, Jeremiah Nagel, 19 and Trey Donskey, 19, were arrested in the Sept. 5 burglary of the Rockland Stop N Go. A 16-year-old juvenile, whose name was not released, was referred on charges of burglary. 

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, surveillance video showed three individuals enter the store about 5 a.m. Wearing dark clothing and masks, the suspects damaged a window to gain entry before taking more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

On Sept. 8, La Crosse County deputies found an unoccupied vehicle containing evidence from the burglary along County Hwy. J. Lastofka was determined to be in possession of the vehicle and admitted, along with the juvenile, to driving Fargen, Nagel and Donskey to the Stop N Go to commit the crime, authorities said.

Obtaining a search warrant, the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office was able to recover the stolen items from the vehicle.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

