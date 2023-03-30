A 50-year-old Loxahatchee, Florida, man is free on a $500 cash bond after he allegedly fled police and crashed his vehicle Sunday.

Michael K. Ross was charged with a single felony count of fleeing an officer. He was also issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer in a parked squad car observed a vehicle operated by Ross traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on Second Street in La Crosse before coming to an abrupt stop at a stop sign around 2:30 a.m.

Ross reportedly took a wide turn westbound onto Jay Street and deviated from his lane into oncoming traffic. The officer pursued the vehicle and activated emergency lights, but Ross turned north on Front Street at a high rate of speed. The officer then terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, the officer located Ross’ vehicle, which had crashed into a tree just west of the Charmant Hotel. The driver wasn’t inside the vehicle, which sustained two flat tires and heavy front-end damage.

Another officer found Ross a short time later lying on the ground behind the Century Link building. He was taken into custody without incident and was treated for a head laceration sustained during the crash.

Ross’ bond condition prohibits him from consuming alcohol. His next court appearance is an April 17 calendar call.